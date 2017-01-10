Bethany Clough

January 10, 2017 11:45 AM

Sportsman’s Warehouse to open second Valley store in Visalia

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

Visalia is getting a Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The store for people who like to hunt, camp, fish and do other outdoor activities will build a new location at The Grove at Packwood Creek near Mooney Boulevard and Cameron Avenue.

The store is expected to open during the second half of 2017. It will be the eighth Sportsman’s Warehouse in California.

The company opened a Fresno location in 2015, selling hunting guns and bows, camping gear and fishing poles. But it also has a selection of clothing for men and women, ranging from sports bras to casual plaid button-down shirts.

The Fresno store sells shoes for men, women and children, including hiking boots, sandals and brands such as Merrell and KEEN.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

Bethany Clough

