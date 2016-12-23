Bethany Clough

December 23, 2016 10:09 AM

Free drinks for one hour Friday at Fresno Starbucks – and maybe others later

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

Is there anything sweeter than the words “free Starbucks?”

Starbucks is giving away free “tall handcrafted espresso beverages” from 1-2 p.m. at 100 locations each day through Jan. 2 (except Christmas).

But figuring out which locations are giving away the drinks is more complicated than ordering a triple venti soy milk chestnut praline no-foam latte.

See, the Starbucks offering the free drinks change each day. To find out which ones are doing it, you need to go to their website each day.

A Fresno Starbucks – River Park north – is among the first to offer the free drinks Friday, Dec. 23. There are two Starbucks in River Park. This one is near Panera Bread close to Blackstone Avenue at 7680 N. Blackstone Ave.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

Related content

Bethany Clough

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

View more video

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.

Entertainment Videos