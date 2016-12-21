Dutch Bros. fans rejoice: Another coffee drive-thru is coming

Dutch Bros. is building a new location in northeast Fresno.
The coffee drive-thru is under construction at Maple and Behymer avenues, near a Shell station and conveniently in front of Sprinkles Donuts.
It’s the fifth such coffee drive-thru in the area and likely will attract the same passionate fans who wait patiently in long lines of cars for their caffeine fix. It’s slated to open in February.
This location will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. (The Shaw and McKinley Dutch Bros. are open 24 hours.)
The company pronounces the name Dutch “bros,” not brothers. It’s known for caffeinated employees playing loud music as they serve up drinks like the chocolate-macadamia nut “Annihilator” and its own brand of energy drinks
More locations are in the works, possibly one in Clovis, says owner/franchisee Brent Wilson. The new location will look similar to the one that recently opened at the southeast corner of Bullard and West avenues (which has more equipment and more power than the spot across the street that it left behind).
The Maple-Behymer spot will also include a large patio that can be shared by other businesses in the center, which also has a Me-n-Ed’s and a Subway.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
