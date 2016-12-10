Newest store in Fresno’s Park Crossing is open

Soft purple plaid button-down shirts, caps that say “Baseball mom” and all the trendy cuts of denim at She She boutique are a little more centrally located now.
The store, in Fresno for more than 12 years, just moved to 8480 N. Friant Road in the Park Crossing shopping center.
That’s the new development with Sportsman’s Warehouse in north Fresno at Friant Road and Fresno Street. Over the last few months, you may have seen my columns about businesses popping up there, including Habit Burger, Craft Beer Wine Bistro and Corner Bakery Cafe. The Blackstone Avenue Trader Joe’s plans to move to the center sometime in the second half of 2017. More businesses are on the way that haven’t been announced yet.
But back to She She.
The locally owned store is one of the first retailers to open at the center. She She carries many of the same styles as its previous location, but with a little more room and new dressing rooms reminiscent of old Hollywood.
Clothes range from tops with sexy-yet-modest cutouts for a night out to comfy sweatshirts with fun sayings.
“We carry a lot of fun, flirty casual clothing lines that aren’t carried in Fresno,” says Jenny Blum, who co-owns the store with Ami Dillon.
Sweatshirts have sayings like “Sunglasses & aspirin” – presumably for after that night out.
A display of premium denim includes “raw edge” hemlines, which are cut and slightly worn instead of an even hemline, along with high-waisted and flare-legged jeans.
Jeans range from $120 to $250 and include names like J Brand and Current/Elliott.
When She She owners ran across a line of hats printed in Hawaii, they brought the line to Fresno.
The eskyflavor brand hats, from $36 to $38, come in red, black and white, each with sayings such as “salty,” “jingle,” “coco” and “peace.”
“We just sell them like crazy,” Blum says.
If you want to keep updated on their clothing, a woman who works with the store posts photos of outfits using She She clothing. She’s on Instagram at @styled.by.sheshe.
She She’s new location isn’t that far from its previous location at Friant and Fort Washington roads. But the owners wanted to be a bit more centrally located and attract shoppers from both the east and west sides of town.
They looked at other locations, but ended opening in Park Crossing, which is owned by the family of one of She She’s partners.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Comments