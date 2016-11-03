Promotional video for CycleBar, which has come to Fresno

Family-owned, Figaro’s Mexican Southwestern Grill started in Tulare, expanded to Hanford and Visalia, now Clovis, with eyes on Fresno. Some popular dishes they offer: a mango salad with grilled chicken and a Baja shrimp salad. Family member, and director of operations, Yvette Figueroa, talks about the restaurant and what makes it unique.
Second Chance Fabrics owner Shamara Elkins explains the large stashes of fabrics that quilters collect over the years. Fabric sold at the store comes from people's stashes, sometimes collected over decades.
Video of Hobby Lobby store that is under construction at northwest corner of Blackstone and Sierra avenues in Fresno. The store was originally supposed to open in first quarter of 2016. The company hopes to open in June.