Free food – including ice cream – at area restaurants

Free is always the right price, especially when it comes to food.
Kids, their parents and veterans can get some free food at several restaurants over the next few week. Some deals only one day, so be sure to pay attention to when the deal is happening.
Free Häagen-Dazs
The new Häagen-Dazs shop in River Park that opened this summer is celebrating its grand opening with free ice cream.
From 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 29, the first 500 people will get a free scoop of Häagen-Dazs ice cream in a cone or dish. People will also get the chance to win free ice cream for a year (a $480 value) and a $1 off frozen dessert coupon, $5 off any cake coupon.
Häagen-Dazs mascot Coneman will be available for pictures.
The new Häagen-Dazs is next to Jamba Juice near the theater.
Free Mimi’s ice cream
Kids will get free ice cream at Mimi’s Cafe with the purchase of a meal off the kids menu (for ages 12 and under) Halloween weekend.
The deal runs from Friday, Oct. 28, through Monday, Oct. 31. The ice cream normally costs 99 cents.
Free scary face pancakes
At IHOP, kids can get free scary face pancakes during two separate deals. Scary face pancakes have features like Oreo eyes, candy corn teeth and strawberry noses.
On Halloween, kids 12 and under can get free scary face pancakes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Also, scary face pancakes are included in the kids eat free deal that runs through Dec. 18. Kids 12 and under can get a free meal off the kids menu with the purchase of an adult’s entree from 4-10 p.m.
Free Wienerschnitzel
On Veteran’s Day, Friday, Nov. 11, veterans can get a free chili dog, small french fries and a 20-ounce drink.
Wienerschnitzel has done this for years, but upped the ante this year by throwing in the free fries.
The meal is free for people with a valid military ID or people wearing a military uniform.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
