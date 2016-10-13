This show pairs food and fashion into private shopping event

It’s not your typical fashion show.
The Collective Fall Fashion Event will feature a chance to shop from five local clothing and accessories sellers, see a fashion show featuring their vintage and modern clothing, and eat food from caterer The Painted Table.
The event is at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at The Painted Table, 1211 N. Wishon Ave., next to the Tower Theatre. Tickets cost $35 can be purchased online by searching for “Collective Fall Fashion” at EventBrite.com.
It’s the first of what organizers hope is many events like this. It was dreamed up by the owners of Misc. Trading Co., which recently closed its downtown brick-and-mortar shop but still sells online, and Odelette Vintage, which sells online and at various events.
“It’s not going to be a traditional fashion show, but more like an old-fashion boutique showcase,” says Celeste Alexander of Odelette. “Picture what it would be like in the 1950s in a department store.”
The models will wear a mix of one-of-kind vintage clothing and modern clothing. Their clothing and accessories will be for sale after the show, along with racks and tables of other merchandise from the five vendors.
Vendors include:
▪ Downtown store Root, will be selling accessories, especially hats, and clothing.
▪ The Chrome Pearl sells handcrafted jewelry.
▪ The Dear Danger Mobile Boutique will be selling its clothing inside the building.
▪ Odelette Vintage sells vintage clothing.
▪ Misc. also sells vintage clothing.
Says Alexander: “We’re really encouraging people to dress up. ... It’s a night of fashion. Wear your vintage, whatever your style is.”
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments