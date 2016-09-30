Bethany Clough

September 30, 2016 2:56 PM

Tahoe Joe’s online auction selling shuttered restaurant’s stuff

By Bethany Clough

If you have a strong urge to own a deer head from Tahoe Joe’s as a memento, now’s your chance.

Everything left inside the Fresno Tahoe Joe’s that closed on West Shaw Avenue is being sold in an online auction that ends the morning of Saturday, Oct. 1. (Ending times vary by item.)

The auction, run by a separate company, includes lots of kitchen equipment, tables and chairs.

But all the decor on the walls is also for sale. That includes old photos of Fresno scenes and the deer head, buffalo head and large fish mounted on the walls.

There are multiple canoes, old snow shoes and sleds. Most of the decor has an opening bid of $5.

Act fast though, since the auction has been underway since Thursday.

This is for locals who can pick up items this weekend only. No shipping (and be sure to read the rest of the fine print about no returns, etc.

