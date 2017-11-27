Girlfriend’s jealousy might be justified

Fall hiking on the Bass Lake Flume Trail

Take a hike through the lush vegetation in the Sierra foothills above Bass Lake, following the historic flume built of cement and steel and used to carry runoff water to the lake. The trail in many places features the narrow walkway atop trestles spanning the flume. The level hike is about 2.5 miles to the end, where a small dam and spillway are located, on Willow Creek, where the water originates. Although the flume is dry at this time of year, fall colors abound, so bring a camera and bug spray.