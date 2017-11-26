This couple is in for a wedding ‘Groundhog Day’

Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State

Fresno State beat Boise State 28-17 in the 2017 regular-season finale. And with the win, the Bulldogs re-energized Bulldog Stadium once again. The Red Wave chanted and cheered. Players danced afterward. And in the end, Fresno State players hoisted the milk can trophy that's awarded to the winner between the two rival schools. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee