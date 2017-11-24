Boyfriend’s mom won’t meet girlfriend

1:59 The Vineyards, a $42 million expansion of California Armenian Home, preparing to open Pause

1:39 What's tapsilog? Owner of Filipino restaurant explains

1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

1:47 Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game

1:37 Buchanan girls take shot at the best in Clovis Invitational cross country