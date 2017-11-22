Woman wants happiness tips for tough times

Thieves knock over security officer in clothing store parking lot

About 1 p.m. Nov. 17, a security officer from Nordstrom's Rack, 7883 N. Blackstone Ave., was knocked over by thieves in a parking lot. The suspects have been stealing from vehicles in the parking lot, Fresno police said. Anyone with information about the suspects can call police at 559-621-6509 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.