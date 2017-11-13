Family loan turns relative into scofflaw

Hear from Avenal boxer Jose Ramirez on latest win that sets him up for title shot

Jose Ramirez defeats Mike Reed by TKO in the second round before 13,838 at Save Mart Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs) will face Amir Imam for the WBC world title, with the potential date being Feb. 16, 2018.