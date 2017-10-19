Sudden plan to move ties partner in knots

Thieves make off with pickup's tailgate. Fresno PD wants your help identifying suspects.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, 2017, the suspects shown in this video removed and stole the tailgate off this truck parked in the 4000 block of North John Albert Ave., Fresno. The suspect vehicle is a newer model Chevy Tahoe of GMC Yukon. The video was originally posted to the Fresno Police Department's Facebook page @FresnoPoliceDepartment.