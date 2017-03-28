Family member wants to reconcile with addict

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at' Pause

1:52 Fresno State Mock Trial team competes in regional tournament

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:35 St. Anthony students collect over 15,000 diapers for needy babies

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State

1:26 Video shows harrowing scene of shooting suspect capture in Fresno

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14