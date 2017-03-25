Wife does too much and receives too little

1:31 Knife fight in Central Fresno sends man to the hospital Pause

1:23 Human trafficking victim undergoes painful tattoo removal as part of Fresno program

1:33 Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

0:53 Meet the goats of Basilwood Farm

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

1:29 Student holds mock graduation in Fresno hospital for her ailing father