Groom ponders bridal shower etiquette

2:07 Fresno State baseball team begins practice ahead of 2017 opener Pause

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

0:30 Fresno State ace Ricky Tyler Thomas on answering opponents' taunts