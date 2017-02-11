Ask Amy: Grieving husband deserves sympathy

1:14 Tower at Simonian Farms dedicated to remembering the injustice of WWII relocation camps Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:44 Fresno woman shares her concerns and experiences as a Latina and Muslim

2:11 Japanese American internee describes pain of losing citizenship

0:59 Mine Ikeda remembers a gesture of comfort the day after Pearl Harbor

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods