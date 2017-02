Elderly father discloses decades-old crime

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198 Pause

0:24 Multiple vehicle crashes on Highway 198

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

2:17 Superintendent Hanson reacts to Fresno Unified board vote to terminate him

1:24 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks about Trump policies toward undocumented workers

0:43 Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno