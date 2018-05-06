This week at the library: Celebrating New Orleans’ 300th birthday

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Happy 300th, New Orleans
▪ “The Futilitarians: Our Year of Thinking, Drinking, Grieving, and Reading,” by Anne Giselson. The true story of how a group of Big Easy people, weary of loss in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, formed a reading club to promote a special form of healing.
▪ “The King of Bones and Ashes: A Witches of New Orleans Novel,” by J.D. Horn. This new mystery series, from the Witching Savannah author, imagines a Crescent City where voodoo struggles against reason to keep its centuries-long grip on the residents.
▪ “In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History,” by Mitch Landrieu. The current New Orleans mayor tackles the Civil War’s difficult legacy, illustrating the deep divisions that persist and hoping that reconciliation is possible.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer,” by Michelle McNamara.
▪ “The Fallen,” by David Baldacci.
▪ “After Anna,” by Lisa Scottoline.
▪ “I’ve Got My Eyes on You: A Novel,” by Mary Higgins Clark.
▪ “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” by James B. Comey Jr.
New Arrivals
▪ “Bad Neighbors,” by Maia Chance. The second Agnes and Effie mystery has the great-aunt and great-niece dealing with a busload of cranky seniors at their almost-open country inn, and trying to clear a local auto mechanic from a bum murder rap.
▪ “Unbury Carol: A Novel,” by Josh Malerman. The Old West as you’ve never seen it: As a husband plans to bury his coma-prone wife before she’s actually dead, her outlaw ex-lover hits the Trail to save her before the earth fills her grave.
▪ “Political Risk: How Businesses and Organizations Can Anticipate Global Insecurity,” by Condoleezza Rice and Amy B. Zegart. The authors, a former Secretary of State and a global studies scholar, offer strategies that can keep companies and governments from falling victim to Internet whispering campaigns, computer hacking and other 21st century hazards.
Events
▪ Harry Potter Day: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts and the fourth annual Harry Potter Day. Demonstrate your wizarding skills with activities designed to replicate the Hogwarts experience.1-3 p.m. Sunday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Fowler Branch Library 10th anniversary: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Fowler Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9281.
▪ The Art of Poetry: Local poets Catherine Abbey Hodges, Steven Sanchez, S. Bryan Medina, Michael Meyerhofer, Soul Vang and James Tyner discuss the themes and ideas they explore while practicing their craft. 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Fig Garden Regional Library. Details: 559-600-4071.
Written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org or call 559-600-6227 for details.
Comments