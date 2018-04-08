This week at the library: Celebrate 50 years of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
50 Years of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’
▪ “2001: A Space Odyssey”(DVD). Several different special versions (widescreen, digitally remastered, special content, and Blu-Ray) are available from the library. For those desiring the easiest viewing option, it’s (surprisingly!) online for free, at the Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/video_20160419. A landmark among science fiction films and films in general. Stars Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, Douglas Rain and William Sylvester. Directed by Stanley Kubrick.
▪ “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “2010: Odyssey Two,” “2061: Odyssey Three,” and “3001: The Final Odyssey,” by Arthur C. Clarke. Read the entire series of novels by an author who was a technological innovator in his own right, and who predicted the appearance of many real-life inventions in his novels and short stories.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Rising Sea: A Novel from the NUMA Files,” by Clive Cussler.
▪ “The Flight Attendant: A Novel,” by Chris Bohjalian.
▪ “The Disappeared,” by C.J. Box.
▪ “Red Alert,” by James Patterson.
▪ “Two Girls Down: A Novel,” by Louisa Luna.
New Arrivals
▪ “Varina: A Novel,” by Charles Frazier. The story of a Southern belle who married into great wealth and gracious living, only to find herself thrust into the Civil War’s center stage and a series of heartbreaks.
▪ “Searcher of the Dead,” by Nancy Herriman. It’s 1593 in England, and herbalist Bess Ellyott flees London for rural Wiltshire after her husband has been murdered in the capital city. She’s trying to unravel the killer’s identity before becoming the next victim.
▪ “The Witch Doesn’t Burn in This One,” by Amanda Lovelace. From the author of the “women are some kind of magic” series: Poetry about what it’s like to be a woman in today’s society.
Events
▪ Classics Book Club: Join us monthly for a lively discussion. The April selection is “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Paranormal Book Club: Interested in ghosts, Bigfoot or aliens? Join this group, where we read nonfiction books about the paranormal. All books are available by request. 4-5 p.m. Thursday, at the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
▪ Author Talk: Hear Kao Kalia Yang discuss “The Latehomecomer,” her book about Hmong family life and this year’s Big Read selection. 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Old Administration Building Auditorium, Fresno City College, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno. Free parking in grass lot at Weldon and Maroa avenues.
