This week at the library: Celebrate and learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
▪ “The King Years: Historic Moments in the Civil Rights Movement,” by Taylor Branch. Taken from the author’s “America in the King Years,” here are the 18 pivotal moments in those turbulent times, as told by a master historian.
Never miss a local story.
▪ “Chasing King’s Killer: The Hunt for Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassin,” by James L. Swanson. A new, gripping account of this tragedy, brought to life through the extensive use of documents, photographs and other contemporary evidence.
▪ “Be a King: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream and You,” by Carole Boston Weatherford. For younger readers: Join a special school project that teaches the small ways in which people can achieve and affirm different types of social justice.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Escape Artist,” by Brad Meltzer.
▪ “The Rising Sea: A Novel from the NUMA Files,” by Clive Cussler.
▪ “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” by James Comey.
▪ “Fifty Fifty,” by James Patterson.
▪ “The Woman in the Window: A Novel,” by A.J. Finn.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Girl on the Velvet Swing: Sex, Murder, and Madness at the Dawn of the Twentieth Century,” by Simon Baatz. During New York’s Gilded Age, no scandal loomed larger than the Evelyn Nesbit/Harry K. Thaw/Stanford White love triangle – a story so outrageous it could have been ripped from today’s headlines.
▪ “The Bishop’s Pawn,” by Steve Berry. When Department of Justice agent Cotton Malone volunteers to find a coin hidden under the Gulf of Mexico, he sets off a chain explosion that involves the FBI, CIA and Cuba.
▪ “The Queens of Innis Lear,” by Tessa Gratton. This modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tale has King Lear’s daughters vying for a fantasy-realm crown that only one is destined to wear.
Events
▪ Rock Cacti: Create a perfect no-maintenance plant! Learn how to paint rocks to look like our prickly friends. Registration required, please call in advance. 6-7 p.m. Monday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Big Read Craft: Discover the art of Hmong story quilts. Supplies will be on hand for children to create a quilt square illustrating their favorite memory. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details, 559-600-9245 and 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Doris Gates Room, Central Library. Details 559-600-7323.
▪ College and Career Day: Visit the library to see the opportunities available to Valley high school-age students. Many different vocational, technical and academic programs will be featured. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
Comments