Library’s suggestions for spring reads!

Remembering Cesar Chavez
▪ “Cesar Chavez: Champion for Civil Rights,” by Anne Roome and Joanne Mattern. This biography presents the life and career of the labor leader, from his poor childhood in Arizona to his fight for the rights of farmworkers.
▪ “Mexican American Civil Rights Movement,” by Christine Honders. Since the days of westward expansion and the U.S.-Mexican War, people of Mexican descent have faced great discrimination in the United States. This volume introduces readers to the historical background of the Mexican American civil rights movement, as well as its key figures and events.
▪ “Portraits of Hispanic American Heroes,” by Juan Felipe Herrera. An inspiring tribute to Hispanic Americans who have made a positive impact on the world. This visually stunning book showcases 20 Hispanic and Latino American men and women who have made outstanding contributions to the arts, politics, science, humanitarianism and athletics. Gorgeous portraits complement sparkling biographies of Cesar Chavez, Sonia Sotomayor, Ellen Ochoa, Roberto Clemente, and many more.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump,” by Michael Isikoff and David Corn.
▪ “The Escape Artist,” by Brad Meltzer.
▪ “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” by James Comey.
▪ “Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover.
▪ “Fifty Fifty,” by James Patterson.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Broken Girls,” by Simone St. James. More than 60 years after one of four friends in a reputedly haunted boarding school goes missing, journalist Fiona Sheridan resolves to learn her sister’s fate before a harrowing discovery is made.
▪ “The Night Market,” by Jonathan Moore. From an author who consistently gives us “suspense that never stops,” a near-future thriller that makes your most paranoid fantasies seem like child’s play. The Night Market follows Carver as he works to find out what happened, soon realizing he’s entangled in a web of conspiracy that spans the nation.
▪ “Heirloom Vegetable Gardening: A Master Gardener’s Guide to Planting, Seed Saving, and Cultural History,” by William Woys Weaver. Heirloom, open-pollinated vegetables with genetic diversities that fight back against weakening diseases are rediscovered in this comprehensive guide to growing, harvesting and cooking these healthy and organic delights.
Events
▪ All Libraries Closed: In observance of Cesar Chavez Day, all Fresno County Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, March 30. Administrative closure, all Fresno County Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday, April 1.
▪ Egg Dyeing Using Natural Ingredients: Just in time for Easter. Did you know cabbage leaves can turn your eggs blue? Join us for this fun and educational way to dye your Easter eggs on Tuesday, March 27 at 1 p.m. at the Sunnyside Regional Library. All ages are welcome, but space is limited. Call 559-600-6594 to register or sign up in person.
▪ Color Me Calm: Coloring is not only fun, but great for stress relief and relaxation. Coloring pages, pencils and pens are provided by the library – or you may bring your own. Snacks and drinks in no-spill containers are allowed. Call 559-638-2818 or stop by the Reedley Branch Library on Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m. for this cheaper-than-therapy activity.
