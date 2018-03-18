The library picks for spring reads!

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Salute to Spring
▪ “The Spring Bride,” by Anne Gracie. In Regency London, young socialite Jane Chance falls hard for Zachary Black, ex-spy and murder suspect, only to get engaged to the proper Lord Cambury. Which man will end up with her hand?
▪ “Spring Break Mistake,” by Allison Gutknecht. For teenage readers: As Avalon Kelly visits New York with fellow winners of the Spring Break Getaway contest, one of the group’s members disappears – and those remaining become instant detectives.
▪ “Devil in Spring,” by Lisa Kleypas. As soon as Lady Pandora Ravenel agrees to become the not-so-willing bride of Lord St. Vincent, a cloud of scandal floats above the impending marriage and threatens to darken everything in its path.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Great Alone,” by Kristin Hannah.
▪ “Fifty Fifty,” by James Patterson.
▪ “Night Moves: An Alex Delaware Novel,” by Jonathan Kellerman.
▪ “The Escape Artist,” by Brad Meltzer.
▪ “Look for Me: A Novel,” by Lisa Gardner.
New Arrivals
▪ “Sometimes I Lie,” by Alice Feeney. When TV reporter Amber Reynolds finds herself in a hospital bed, unable to speak or see, all she can rely on is a defective memory and voices she overhears to figure out how she got there.
▪ “Fade to Black,” by David Rosenfelt. After being injured in the line of duty, New Jersey policeman Doug Brock joins an amnesia support group to help his memory issues. Little does he know that it will trigger a cold murder case investigation – and reveal his possible involvement in the crime.
▪ “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote,” by Elaine Weiss. A stirring portrait of 1920 Tennessee, when its state legislators were deciding whether to ratify the 20th Amendment and open the ballot box to all American women.
Events
▪ Deck the Walls: Make a wall hanging with interchangeable parts for fun seasonal or holiday-themed décor! Space is limited; call the library to register. 6-7 p.m. Monday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Author Talk: Hear Renée Watson – writer, educator, performer and social justice activist – discuss her young adult novel, “Piecing Me Together,” and her latest tween book, “Betty Before X.” 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Fresno Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9277.
▪ Starfinder Saturdays: Join us for a round of “Starfinder,” a role-playing game that combines “Star Wars” with “Lord of the Rings.” 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
