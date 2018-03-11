Library celebrates Frankenstein’s 200th birthday

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Happy 200th Birthday, Frankenstein!
▪ “Monstrous Progeny: A History of the Frankenstein Narratives,” by Lester D. Friedman. A study that traces the roots of the famous story back several centuries and forward to today, with the monster adorning cereal boxes, cartoons and other mass-market cultural artifacts.
▪ “The New Annotated Frankenstein,” by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley; edited by Leslie S. Klinger. Some 200 illustrations, a thousand explanatory footnotes, and lists of films and other adaptations provide depth guaranteed to please any Frankenstein fanatic.
▪ “Frankenstein” (DVD). Enjoy the 1931 classic with Boris Karloff, Colin Clive and Mae Clarke in a newly-remastered, wide-screen format. A film that’s attained the kind of immortality Henry Frankenstein himself sought. Directed by James Whale.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Great Alone,” by Kristin Hannah.
▪ “Night Moves: An Alex Delaware Novel,” by Jonathan Kellerman.
▪ “Look for Me: A Novel,” by Lisa Gardner.
▪ “Fifty Fifty,” by James Patterson.
▪ “The Woman in the Window: A Novel,” by A.J. Finn.
New Arrivals
▪ “Zero Day: A Novel,” by Ezekiel Boone. The final installment in the author’s “Hatching” series: A vast army of spiders is on track to overtake the world, and their human opponents fight among each other on how best to eliminate the menace.
▪ “My Name is Venus Black: A Novel,” by Heather Lloyd. After her release from prison, the young adult heroine of this story tries to go straight in Seattle – and finds herself drawn back to the same type of people and situations that first got her into trouble.
▪ “Grief Works: Stories of Life, Death, and Surviving,” by Julia Samuel. Straight from the mouths of those who have experienced loss, here are coping strategies, handy hints, philosophical observations – and messages of profound understanding.
Events
▪ Hmong Folktales: Discover this Southeast Asian culture through its heirloom stories. Librarian-storyteller Terrance V. McArthur will bring you the funny, the sad, the spooky, and the fascinating. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sunnyside Regional Library, details: 559-600-6594; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Reedley Branch Library, details: 559-638-2818; and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Orange Cove Branch Library, details: 559-600-9292.
▪ Poetry Writing Class: Learn the basics of poetry writing with Fresno’s first poet laureate, James Tyner. Each class will cover a different aspect of the craft, from imagery to metaphor, and where to submit your writing. Registration required. 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
▪ Recipe Exchange: Bring your favorite recipe to share, and copy new ones that sound promising. Also, the library will provide copies of the recipe of the month. 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Clovis Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9531.
