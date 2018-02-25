Looking for something to read? Here’s some romance, reality – and murder

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Best Sellers
▪ “The Great Alone,” by Kristin Hannah. In the midst of Alaska, teenager Lenora Albright finds herself tested by rough wilderness living, parents often at vicious odds with each other, and a budding romance with a neighbor boy.
▪ “Still Me,” by Jojo Moyes. Lou Clark moves from England to New York City confident she can keep a long-distance romance going with boyfriend Ambulance Sam, but the big city provides repeated male temptation that’s hard to resist!
▪ “All-American Murder: The Rise and Fall of Aaron Hernandez, the Superstar Whose Life Ended on Murderers’ Row,” by James Patterson. The noted mystery writer once again turns his attention to a true-life story, in which a football player enjoying the best of life loses it all to an out-of-control temper.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “An American Marriage,” by Tayari Jones.
▪ “Dark in Death,” by J.D. Robb.
▪ “Look for Me: A Novel,” by Lisa Gardner.
New Arrivals
▪ “A Late Frost: An Orchard Mystery,” by Sheila Connolly. This new installment in the Orchard mystery series features murder at a community food festival and an apple-growing sleuth on the killer’s trail. Includes a selection of mouth-watering recipes!
▪ “Making the Monster: The Science Behind Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,” by Kathryn Harkup. This exciting new study shows how the first-ever science fiction novel drew on existing knowledge for its plot and also anticipated modern medical innovations, such as organ transplants and pacemakers.
▪ “The Father of Lies,” by K.J. Parker. In this short story collection, a modern master of the fantastic (known otherwise as conventional novelist Tom Holt) conjures whole worlds full of gods, demons, magic and mayhem.
Events
▪ Adulting Hacks for Teens: Join other middle and high school students as we learn about resume building, health, fitness and more. There will be a different skill focus and presenter at each class. Come “adult” with us! 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
▪ Yoga for Seniors: Integrate breathing, body awareness, core strength and contemplation. All levels and abilities welcome. Wear comfortable clothes and bring water. Bring your own yoga mat! 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Sunnyside Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6594.
▪ Author Talk: Join local poet and educator Kenneth Robert Chacón as he reads from his book, “The Cholo Who Said Nothing and Other Poems,” where he reflects on gangs, addiction, family, faith and redemption. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Kerman Branch Library. Details: 559-846-8804.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff.
