Ring in the new year with a look back at some of the best of 2017

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Prizewinning Nonfiction of 2017
▪ “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” by Matthew Desmond. Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in General Nonfiction. Through the stories of eight Milwaukee families, the author illustrates the emotional and economic toll taken by the constant struggles against homelessness in America.
▪ “The Future is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia,” by Masha Gessen. Winner of the 2017 National Book Award in Fiction. An explanation of Russia’s continuing inability to rid itself of crony politics and highly centralized authority.
▪ “Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy,” by Heather Ann Thompson. Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in History and the Bancroft Prize in American History and Diplomacy. Using fresh research and unsealed records, this account shows how government inaction allowed a violent revolt to take place – and how officials masked vast incompetence in its aftermath.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Rooster Bar,” by John Grisham.
▪ “Year One,” by Nora Roberts.
▪ “End Game,” by David Baldacci.
▪ “Two Kinds of Truth,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child.
New Arrivals
▪ “American Wolf: A True Story of Survival and Obsession in the West,” by Nate Blakeslee. The biography of O-Six, a female Yellowstone National Park wolf loved by environmentalists and hated by ranchers, who became an unlikely social media star with fans all over the world.
▪ “The Indigo Girl: A Novel,” by Natasha Boyd. To save her South Carolina plantation from ruin, Eliza Lucas teaches slaves how to read in exchange for the secret (and highly valuable) recipe for indigo dye. A fascinating tale based on true events.
▪ “A Murder for the Books,” by Victoria Gilbert. When Virginia librarian Amy Webber turns sleuth to identify the culprit in a long-ago murder, she rattles a few too many skeletons in her small town’s closet. A new installment in the Blue Ridge Mystery series.
Events
▪ Evening Yoga at the Library: Learn how to integrate breathing, body awareness, core strength, and contemplation. All levels and abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothes and bring water. Bring your own yoga mat, or we’ll lend you one. Please refrain from eating two hours before the session. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9240.
▪ Nan’s Coloring Club: Come join this coloring club that meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month. All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own coloring tools and pages. 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Earring Craft: Design and make your own earrings. Supplies will be provided at this free event. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Bear Mountain Branch Library. Details: 559-332-2528.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
