These books took top prizes for fiction writing, and they’re at the library

Prizewinning Fiction of 2017
▪ “Lincoln in the Bardo: A Novel,” by George Saunders. Winner of the 2017 Man Booker Prize. After his son Willie succumbs to fever, Abraham Lincoln visits him at his temporary crypt and encounters a strange world poised between death and rebirth.
▪ “Sing, Unburied, Sing: A Novel,” by Jesmyn Ward. Winner of the 2017 National Book Award for Fiction. A broken biracial family living on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast struggles to overcome its internal conflicts and become whole again.
▪ “The Underground Railroad: A Novel,” by Colson Whitehead. Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. The past and present blur as plantation slaves Cora and Caesar board a passenger train to freedom, encountering prejudice and dismay at every stop, while trying to stay ahead of the man determined to catch them.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The People vs. Alex Cross,” by James Patterson.
▪ “End Game,” by David Baldacci.
▪ “The Rooster Bar,” by John Grisham.
▪ “The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child.
▪ “Hardcore Twenty-Four,” by Janet Evanovich.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Deal of a Lifetime: A Novella,” by Fredrik Backman. When a father feels Christmastime guilt for neglecting his son’s upbringing, he sees an opportunity to set matters straight – and wonders if his idea has any chance of working.
▪ “The Weight of Ink,” by Rachel Kadish. Facing her own mortality, an ill scholar in modern London attempts to learn the identity of a woman who lived 350 years earlier, who left behind a legacy of enlightened thinking and humanism in her writings.
▪ “Harry Potter: The Artifact Vault,” by Jody Revenson. In the Harry Potter films, a large team of technical and creative people brought flying brooms, monsters and talking artwork to life. This book explains what they did to create true movie magic.
Events
▪ Oculus Rift and League of Legends: Use the library’s state-of-the-art virtual reality equipment to play games and explore new environments, or play League of Legends online with friends. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sunnyside Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6594.
▪ Trivia Nights – Big Fat Quiz of 2017: 2017 is ending soon, and what better way to celebrate than to test your wits on everything that happened this year? Bring along your best team members – there will be prizes! 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Veterans Connect: Meet with a trained volunteer to see if you or a loved one qualifies for housing, educational, health and other veteran benefits. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9240.
