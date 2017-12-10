Celebrate Human Rights Week with suggestions from the library

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Celebrating Human Rights Week
▪ “Who Rules the World?” by Noam Chomsky. The famous linguistics professor and social commentator reflects on how big government, think tanks, global conglomerates and other institutions have systematically eroded liberty throughout the planet.
▪ “Until We Are Free: My Fight for Human Rights in Iran,” by Shirin Ebadi. When the Iranian government tried to break the author, a lawyer and freedom advocate, it used every trick available – and was no match for her even-greater determination.
▪ “This is an Uprising: How Nonviolent Revolt is Shaping the Twenty-First Century,” by Mark Engler. A fascinating look at how social justice movements, from Gandhi to Occupy Wall Street, have steadily improved their techniques for the past century.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child.
▪ “Two Kinds of Truth,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “The Rooster Bar,” by John Grisham.
▪ “Hardcore Twenty-Four,” by Janet Evanovich.
▪ “The People vs. Alex Cross,” by James Patterson.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Shadow District: A Thriller,” by Arnaldur Indriðason. Set in the unlikely mystery locale of Reykjavik, Iceland, a retired detective goes on the trail of two murders in the far north – one contemporary, the other going back to World War II.
▪ “Jade City,” by Fonda Lee. On the imaginary island of Kekon, everyone lives and dies by the jade trade. When the reigning Kaul family’s hold on the precious rock is threatened, a fragile peace is shattered and open warfare erupts across the land.
▪ “Bored and Brilliant: How Spacing Out Can Unlock Your Most Productive and Creative Self,” by Manoush Zomorodi. This manual shows various ways in which you can harness “down time” to solve problems and accomplish actual work.
Events
▪ Friends of the Library Half-Off Sale: For the month of December and just in time for gift-giving, all items at the Friends of the Library Bookstore are on sale for half-price! Hours are 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays (9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 21) and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. The bookstore is at 5568 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno. Details: 559-600-7286.
▪ Holiday Story Concert: Stories, songs and magic of the season with librarian/storyteller Terrance V. Mc Arthur. Fun for all! 6:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, at the Sanger Branch Library. Details: 559-875-2435; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the Sunnyside Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6594; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, at the Orange Cove Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9292; 1-2 p.m., Saturday, at the Piedra Branch Library. Details: 559-787-3266; and 6:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, at the Bear Mountain Branch Library. Details: 559-332-2528.
▪ Early Learning Fun: First 5 Fresno County and AmeriCorps members will demonstrate early learning activities that promote early literacy and school readiness. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Friday, at the Central Library. Details: 559-600-7323 .
