Go inside early American history with these spotlighted library offerings

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Best Selling History
▪ “Grant,” by Ron Chernow. From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Alexander Hamilton,” a new take on the general who rose from obscurity to secure Union victory in the Civil War, only to become a less-successful 18th President of the United States.
▪ “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle that Shaped America’s Destiny,” by Brian Kilmeade. The unforgettable story of how a band of frontiersmen, American Indians, freed slaves and pirates helped keep the British from seizing the Gulf Coast during the War of 1812.
▪ “Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence,” by Bill O’Reilly. This modern retelling of the Revolutionary War shows how it unfolded on the battlefields, in cities and countrysides, and within the diplomatic courts of Europe.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child.
▪ “Two Kinds of Truth,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “The Rooster Bar,” by John Grisham.
▪ “Wonder,” by R.J. Palacio.
▪ “Hardcore Twenty-Four,” by Janet Evanovich.
New Arrivals
▪ “Murder in the Manuscript Room: A 42nd Street Library Mystery,” by Con Lehane. When a research assistant is killed at the New York Public Library, librarian Ray Ambler becomes sleuth when he smells domestic and international intrigue in the crime.
▪ “The Vanishing Year: A Novel,” by Kate Moretti. Zoe Whittaker has a New York penthouse, a country home, a high-flying social life – and some dark secrets from the past that are threatening to explode her entire world.
▪ “Darkest Hour: How Churchill Brought England Back from the Brink,” by Anthony McCarten. Published in conjunction with the new film, an account of what one man did to lead his country from despair to hope in World War II, and in only 25 days.
Events
▪ Great Greeting Cards: Learn new tricks and techniques for making your own seasonal, cheerful cards. Space is limited, so call in advance to reserve a seat. 6-7 p.m., Monday, at the Sanger Branch Library. Details: 559-875-2435.
▪ Pipe on the Hob: Join us for holiday and Celtic music by this celebrated local group. 7-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Gillis Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale: Find the best in books, CDs, DVDs and other items, for yourself or for holiday gift-giving!10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Gillis Branch Library.Details: 559-225-0140.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
