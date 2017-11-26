Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in the film “Casablanca.”
Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in the film “Casablanca.” WARNER BROS.
Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in the film “Casablanca.” WARNER BROS.

Living Columns & Blogs

Diamond anniversary of ‘Casablanca’ worth celebrating with an extra look

Fresno County Library

November 26, 2017 12:12 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.

75 Years of “Casablanca”

▪ “Casablanca.” Often found on great film lists, and sometimes acclaimed as the greatest movie ever made. Copies are available in different formats and editions, including standard DVD, Blu-Ray, full screen and 70th anniversary. Stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Claude Rains and Peter Lorre; directed by Michael Curtiz.

▪ “We’ll Always Have Casablanca: The Life, Legend and Afterlife of America’s Most Beloved Movie,” by Noah William Eisenberg. Just in time for the film’s diamond anniversary, a detailed account of how it was made and why it remains a major cultural phenomenon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ “Not to Be Missed: Fifty-Four Favorites from a Lifetime of Film,” by Kenneth Turan. “Casablanca” was an easy choice for this personal selection from the longtime Los Angeles Times film critic. It includes intriguing sidelights and little-known facts about many other cinematic landmarks.

Top 5 Most Requested Books

▪ “The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child.

▪ “The Rooster Bar,” by John Grisham.

▪ “Two Kinds of Truth,” by Michael Connelly.

▪ “Wonder,” by R.J. Palacio.

wonder1126
“Wonder” by R.J. Palacio
KNOPF BOOKS FOR YOUNG READERS

▪ “Deep Freeze,” by John Sandford.

New Arrivals

▪ “The Ghosts of Galway,” by Ken Bruen. Jack Taylor, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in Ireland, reluctantly takes on an assignment – stepping over human and animal corpses in an effort to find a rare book that might not even exist.

The Ghosts of Galway 1126
“The Ghosts of Galway” by Ken Bruen
MYSTERIOUS PRESS

▪ “Quilt Petite: 18 Sweet and Modern Mini-Quilts and More,” by Sedef Imer. For those who don’t have the time, energy or interest to make a full-scale quilt, here are instructions for cushions, place mats, potholders and other practical projects.

▪ “Wonder Valley,” by Ivy Pochoda. A fictional portrait of contemporary Southern California, told from the vantage point of a lawyer, a faith healer, a pair of criminals, street people and others trying to fit into one of America’s most diverse locales.

Events

▪ Holiday Letters to the Military: Join us to say thanks and wish happy holidays to our military members serving overseas. Stationery and supplies for writing service members will be provided. 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.

▪ Annual Winter Craft: Create a melting snowman sugar cookie! Supplies are provided by the library. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Call the branch to register. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, at the Sunnyside Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6594; and noon-1 p.m. Saturday, at the Orange Cove Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9292.

▪ Color Theory: Come hear a fascinating (and often surprising) presentation on color theory by artist Kirk Cruz. 2-3 p.m. Saturday, at the Clovis Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9531.

This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remembering those who died homeless on the streets of Fresno

    The Rev. Booker T. Lewis III of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church shares a prayer and song during a Nov. 17 memorial service outside The Poverello House for homeless people who died on the streets of Fresno in 2017.

Remembering those who died homeless on the streets of Fresno

Remembering those who died homeless on the streets of Fresno 1:28

Remembering those who died homeless on the streets of Fresno
Alena Garver leads off as young dancers perform at Millennium Dance Complex 0:46

Alena Garver leads off as young dancers perform at Millennium Dance Complex
Alena Garver featured as Millennium Dance Complex students perform to Missy Elliott's 'I'm Better' 1:17

Alena Garver featured as Millennium Dance Complex students perform to Missy Elliott's 'I'm Better'

View More Video