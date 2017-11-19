Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and these books will help you celebrate

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Thanksgiving Feasts, Treats and More
▪ “Festive Feasts: Meals and Memories from Halloween to Christmas,” by Jeni Potter-Scott. Learn how to create a variety of simple, crowd-pleasing comfort foods, including owl cupcakes, cranberry-glazed turkey and red velvet Oreo fudge brownies.
▪ “How to Celebrate Everything: Recipes and Rituals for Birthdays, Holidays, Family Dinners, and Every Day in Between,” by Jenny Rosenstrach. Inspiring stories, advice for parents, and party ideas are sprinkled generously throughout this one-of-a-kind entertainment guide.
▪ “Sweet! Celebrations: The Ultimate Dessert & Party Planning Companion,” by Elise Strachan. Easy-to-follow recipes show you how to make ice cream bowls, multi-layer cakes, specialty teas and many other goodies.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Rooster Bar,” by John Grisham.
▪ “Two Kinds of Truth,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child.
▪ “Deep Freeze,” by John Sandford.
▪ “Origin: A Novel,” by Dan Brown.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Glamour Thieves,” by Don Allmon. In a near-future Arizona, JT the orc (humanoid) teams with Austin the elf to share various adventures and misadventures as they try to steal a virtual intelligence setup named Blue Unicorn.
▪ “The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies,” by Jason Fagone. By reading secret communications during the World and Cold wars, Elizabeth Friedman might well have saved America and the western world—and this is the first complete telling of her story.
▪ “The End We Start From,” by Megan Hunter. As London is submerged under disastrous floodwaters, a young couple and their infant son flee northward in a desperate bid for survival, dependent on the help of family and complete strangers.
Events
▪ Early Literacy Workshop: Join us for a workshop from Fresno’s EPU Children’s Center. Learn more about Help Me Grow Fresno County (a service that connects families with various services children need), and early literacy tips to use at home. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, at the West Fresno Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9277.
▪ Jazz at the Library: Thomas Lake and the Viper City Brass Band will play a selection of brass-centered music and discuss its historical significance. Presented by the Library and Jazz Fresno. 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Elves’ Workshop: Why should elves have all the fun? Make ornaments, decorations and gifts for the holiday season! 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, at the Bear Mountain Branch Library. Details: 559-332-2528.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
