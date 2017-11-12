Local libraries host holiday crafts events and art show – and best sellers to browse

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Rooster Bar,” by John Grisham.
▪ “Two Kinds of Truth,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “Deep Freeze,” by John Sandford.
▪ “Origin: A Novel,” by Dan Brown.
▪ “The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child.
New Arrivals
▪ “From Here to Eternity: Traveling the World to Find the Good Death,” by Caitlin Doughty. The author, a licensed mortician, visited different places worldwide to explore local death customs – and found many funeral “traditions” aren’t very traditional at all.
▪ “The Revolution of Marina M.,” by Janet Fitch. The Russia of a century ago is depicted vividly in this novel, whose heroine is caught in the struggle between the old political order, the Bolshevik revolution, and the numbing aftermath of violent social change.
▪ “In This Moment,” by Karen Kingsbury. When principal Wendell Quinn’s high school is coming apart at the seams, he employs an unusual technique to bring his students together. The only problem is that it might ruin all that’s been gained—and his own career as well.
Best Sellers
▪ “American Radical: Inside the World of an Undercover Muslim FBI Agent,” by Tamer Elnoury. Join the author as he goes deep into the real-life dens of terrorism and foils a plot to destroy a train and its occupants.
▪ “A Column of Fire,” by Ken Follett. A continuation of the author’s popular Kingsbridge series, this installment centers on a mixed couple’s love story – Protestant Ned Willard and Catholic Margery Fitzgerald, set against the backdrop of Elizabethan England.
▪ “Quick & Dirty,” by Stuart Woods. When a Manhattan socialite dies and a Van Gogh is stolen from his apartment, attorney Stone Barrington chases through the worlds of high society and high-priced art to find who’s responsible.
Events
▪ Afterschool Crafts: Bring the whole family down to enjoy making different seasonal and fall crafts. 3-4 p.m. Thursday, at the West Fresno Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9277.
▪ Leo Politi Art Gallery: Leo Politi (1908-1996) was a Fresno native, renowned California artist and namesake of a Fresno County Public Library branch that holds a number of his original works. Come see them, and some additional rarely-seen pieces, at a special showing honoring his 109th birthday. Snacks and water will be provided. 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the Politi Branch Library. Details: 559-431-6450.
▪ Recipes for Fun: Bring your favorite fall recipes and traditions, and swap them to make your holiday festivities go smoothly – and differently. 10-11 a.m. Saturday, at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff.
