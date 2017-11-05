Library’s recommended reads start with remembering our veterans

Living Columns & Blogs

Remembering Our Veterans

▪ “The Frozen Hours: A Novel of the Korean War,” by Jeff Shaara. It’s November 1950, and badly outnumbered American and South Korean troops are fighting in the midst of a brutal winter. This gripping tale brings the “Forgotten War” back to life.

▪ “Enduring Vietnam: An American Generation and Its War,” by James Edward Wright. A soldier’s-eye view of the controversial conflict, pieced together from numerous documentary sources and interviews with 160 veterans who were there.

▪ “The Ragged Edge: A U.S. Marine’s Account of Leading the Iraqi Army Fifth Battalion,” by Michael Zacchea. The amazing story of how an American soldier trained a military force unfamiliar to him in little time, with scant knowledge of its language, culture, and traditions.

Top 5 Most Requested Books

▪ “The Rooster Bar,” by John Grisham.

▪ “Origin: A Novel,” by Dan Brown.

▪ “Deep Freeze,” by John Sandford.

▪ “Don’t Let Go,” by Harlan Coben.

▪ “Uncommon Type: Some Stories,” by Tom Hanks.

New Arrivals

▪ “The King is Always Above the People: Stories,” by Daniel Alarcon. Barrios, street gangs, dentistry and political assassinations are among the fictional topics explored in this collection by the Peruvian-born and Alabama-bred author.

▪ “Mr. Dickens and His Carol,” by Samantha Silva. The epic story of how the immortal “Christmas Carol” was created despite financial pressures, critical scorn, writer’s block and unseasonably warm weather that took away the wintertime mood in London.

▪ “I Can’t Breathe: A Killing on Bay Street,” by Matt Taibbi. When a man committed some minor offenses on a New York sidewalk, hasty police actions led straight to his untimely death. The case set off events and protests that still haunt the entire country.

Events

▪ Laura Porter–Music of the Harp: A special concert given by the Fresno Philharmonic’s chief harpist for the past 28 years. 7-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.

▪ Teen Coloring Club: Come join us as we bust out the crayons and color pencils to revisit our childhoods. We’ll be coloring some pretty fantastic fandom-inspired coloring pages, from Harry Potter to Marvel Super Heroes. Pages and materials provided, or you can bring your own! Details: 559-431-6450.

▪ Pine Needle Baskets: Recycle Mother Nature’s litter into heirloom keepsakes. Children under the age of 12 will need adult supervision. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sanger Branch Library. Details: 559-875-2435.

This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.

