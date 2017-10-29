“Uncommon Type” by Tom Hanks
Halloween is nearly here, and scary books are on Fresno County Library shelves

Fresno County Library

October 29, 2017 1:50 AM

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music and other items, and provides information about library programs.

Halloween Reading

▪ “Monster,” by Michael Grant. After a meteor hits Perdido Beach, humans and animals begin to morph – some transforming into beastly creatures, others into heroes poised to battle the freaks. A thrilling new installment in the author’s acclaimed “Gone” series.

▪ “Haunted Nights: A Horror Writers Association Anthology,” edited by Ellen Datlow and Lisa Morton. A selection of 16 short stories, every one with a Halloween theme. Scare yourself with stories about insane asylums, haunted houses, witches, weird families and more.

▪ “Ghosts,” by Elizabeth Noll. For younger readers: Are ghosts strictly imaginary, or do they exist? Learn about some real-life stories, weigh the evidence presented, and decide for yourself.

Top 5 Most Requested Books

▪ “Origin: A Novel,” by Dan Brown.

▪ “Don’t Let Go,” by Harlan Coben.

▪ “Uncommon Type: Some Stories,” by Tom Hanks.

▪ “Manhattan Beach: A Novel,” by Jennifer Egan.

▪ “The Rooster Bar,” by John Grisham.

New Arrivals

▪ “The Cartel,” by Ashley & JaQuavis. Miamor, a contract killer and leader of the Murder Mamas, is hired to take down a Miami cocaine-dealing drug cartel. The job gets extra-complicated when she falls in love with the cartel kingpin.

▪ “The Family Lawyer: Thrillers,” by James Patterson. America’s modern master of suspense is back in action with this collection of three novellas – tales of random killing, murder in the family and suspicious suicide.

▪ “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History,” by Katy Tur. Notes on the 2016 presidential race from a TV reporter who was on the trail for 500 days, filed 3,800 reports, and is still trying to make sense of it all.

Events

▪ Dungeons & Dragons: Suitable for game beginners of any age: Learn how to create characters, how the battle systems work, and how not to become lunch for an ogre! 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Sunnyside Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6594.

▪ Friends of the Politi Library Book Sale: Come shop for great books, DVDs, tapes, children’s books and more. Funds raised will support the Politi Branch Library. Volunteers are needed and welcome! 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Headliner Shopping Center (southwest corner of First Street and Barstow Avenue). Details: 559-431-6450.

▪ Antiques Roadshow: Bring in your collectible or treasure, have expert Kathryn Osterberg evaluate it, and find out if you’re a millionaire and didn’t realize it. Please register in advance at http://bit.ly/2yM2ICs. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Fowler Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9281.

This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.

