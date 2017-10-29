Halloween is nearly here, and scary books are on Fresno County Library shelves

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Halloween Reading
▪ “Monster,” by Michael Grant. After a meteor hits Perdido Beach, humans and animals begin to morph – some transforming into beastly creatures, others into heroes poised to battle the freaks. A thrilling new installment in the author’s acclaimed “Gone” series.
▪ “Haunted Nights: A Horror Writers Association Anthology,” edited by Ellen Datlow and Lisa Morton. A selection of 16 short stories, every one with a Halloween theme. Scare yourself with stories about insane asylums, haunted houses, witches, weird families and more.
▪ “Ghosts,” by Elizabeth Noll. For younger readers: Are ghosts strictly imaginary, or do they exist? Learn about some real-life stories, weigh the evidence presented, and decide for yourself.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Origin: A Novel,” by Dan Brown.
▪ “Don’t Let Go,” by Harlan Coben.
▪ “Uncommon Type: Some Stories,” by Tom Hanks.
▪ “Manhattan Beach: A Novel,” by Jennifer Egan.
▪ “The Rooster Bar,” by John Grisham.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Cartel,” by Ashley & JaQuavis. Miamor, a contract killer and leader of the Murder Mamas, is hired to take down a Miami cocaine-dealing drug cartel. The job gets extra-complicated when she falls in love with the cartel kingpin.
▪ “The Family Lawyer: Thrillers,” by James Patterson. America’s modern master of suspense is back in action with this collection of three novellas – tales of random killing, murder in the family and suspicious suicide.
▪ “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History,” by Katy Tur. Notes on the 2016 presidential race from a TV reporter who was on the trail for 500 days, filed 3,800 reports, and is still trying to make sense of it all.
Events
▪ Dungeons & Dragons: Suitable for game beginners of any age: Learn how to create characters, how the battle systems work, and how not to become lunch for an ogre! 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Sunnyside Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6594.
▪ Friends of the Politi Library Book Sale: Come shop for great books, DVDs, tapes, children’s books and more. Funds raised will support the Politi Branch Library. Volunteers are needed and welcome! 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Headliner Shopping Center (southwest corner of First Street and Barstow Avenue). Details: 559-431-6450.
▪ Antiques Roadshow: Bring in your collectible or treasure, have expert Kathryn Osterberg evaluate it, and find out if you’re a millionaire and didn’t realize it. Please register in advance at http://bit.ly/2yM2ICs. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Fowler Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9281.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
Comments