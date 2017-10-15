Nobel winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s books available for reading at the library

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Kazuo Ishiguro, 2017 Nobel winner in Literature
▪ “The Buried Giant.” Ichiguro’s most recent novel, set in ancient England after the Roman occupation. An elderly couple attempts to find a long-lost son amid the landscape of a war-scarred country, and encounter fairies, ogres, warriors and knights along their way.
▪ “Never Let Me Go.” In this disturbing tale of a future world, human clones are raised for the sole purpose of becoming organ donors. The main characters are haunted by the fact that, unlike normal people, they know why they were created – and exactly how their lives will end.
▪ “The Remains of the Day.” In pre-World War II England, Stevens the butler and Miss Kenton the housekeeper pursue a fragile romance against the backdrop of a lush country estate. The most famous of Ichiguro’s works; later made into an award-winning film starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson (also available on DVD at the library).
Top 5 most requested books
▪ “Origin: A Novel,” by Dan Brown.
▪ “The Cuban Affair: A Novel,” by Nelson DeMille.
▪ “Don’t Let Go,” by Harlan Coben.
▪ “Haunted,” by James Patterson.
▪ “The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye,” by David Lagercrantz.
New arrivals
▪ “Modern DIY Upholstery: Step-by-Step Upholstery and Re-Upholstery Projects for Beginners and Beyond,” by Vicky Grubb. By presenting 10 carefully-selected and fully-explained projects, this guide will show you how to refurbish everything from heirloom furniture to thrift store finds.
▪ “A Legacy of Spies,” by John le Carré. Retired intelligence officer Peter Guillam is summoned from Brittany back to London, where he faces a ruthless inquiry over a Cold War-era tragedy. The goings-on reunite a number of characters familiar to all le Carré readers.
▪ “Sourdough: A Novel,” by Robin Sloan. When visa issues cause two immigrant brothers to leave their San Francisco café and bakery, they entrust their sourdough starter to a frequent customer – and it becomes her ticket through a twisted, high-tech food underground.
Events
▪ Grown-Up Crafts – Milk Jug Monsters: Decorate your home for a horrifying Halloween by turning everyday plastic milk containers into skulls, monsters, and more. 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sunnyside Regional Library. Please register in advance at bit.ly/2kDH8KS. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Early Learning Fun: First 5 Fresno County and AmeriCorps members will provide activities for preschoolers and caregivers that promote literacy and school readiness. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Central Library’s Doris Gates Room. Details: 559-600-7323 (READ).
▪ Hello Herb Garden: Join us as we work on starting a herb garden. Supplies are provided. Please register in advance at the information desk. 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
Comments