Let a book help you celebrate Italian-American Heritage Month

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
It’s Italian-American Heritage Month
▪ “Isabella for Real,” by Margie Palatini. To fit in with fellow students at her exclusive New Jersey private school, Isabella Antonelli pretends she’s the daughter of an Italian contessa. But the truth of her ordinary origins is threatened by some YouTube videos, and she scrambles to keep up her aristocratic image.
▪ “The Pope of Physics: Enrico Fermi and the Birth of the Atomic Age,” by Gino Segré. A biography of the Italian-American whose research led to a Nobel Prize and numerous breakthroughs in our knowledge of the physical world.
▪ “Fabio’s 30-Minute Italian: Over 100 Fabulous, Quick and Easy Recipes,” by Fabio Viviani. The master chef shares how to make exotic dishes, such as clam and sausage fettuccini and salted caramel chocolate cake, without having to spend an entire afternoon (or more) in the kitchen.
Top 5 most requested books
▪ “The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye,” by David Lagercrantz.
▪ “Don’t Let Go,” by Harlan Coben.
▪ “A Column of Fire,” by Ken Follett.
▪ “Sleeping Beauties,” by Stephen and Owen King.
▪ “It,” by Stephen King.
New arrivals
▪ “Don’t Let Go,” by Harlan Coben. Just as Napoleon “Nap” Dumas is finishing high school, his girlfriend disappears, and his brother is killed in an accident with another classmate. He then begins a dogged, years-long search for answers. What he finds leads him to disbelief – and deep regret.
▪ “Bloodlines: The True Story of a Drug Cartel, the FBI, and the Battle for a Horse-Racing Dynasty,” by Melissa Del Bosque. In this true story, an anonymous tip to the FBI leads straight to the inside world of quarter horse racing, and a drug kingpin using it as part of a vast money-laundering scheme.
▪ “Keep Her Safe,” by Sophie Hannah. When Cara Burrows vacations at a luxury resort, she stumbles onto a world-famous murder victim – who’s still alive. Should she contact the authorities? Can she be completely sure of what she’s seen? Most important, is the person sighted in some kind of jeopardy?
Events
▪ Teen Read Week – Unleash Your Story: Teens and tweens are invited to share true and mildly-embellished stories (approximately five minutes per story, no particular theme). 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Afterschool Kids’ Crafts: Create fall and seasonal crafts. Suitable for children and families. 3-4 p.m. Thursday, West Fresno Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9277.
▪ Friends of the Library Fall Movies: Free double-feature of animated, family-friendly films. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
Comments