Autumn love theme for 3 books found on Fresno County Library bookshelves

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Fall begins
Autumn arrived Friday. Here are some titles to put you in the mood.
▪ “Almost Autumn,” by Marianne Kaurin. As teenager Ilse Stern feels the warm stirrings of young love, frost waits on the doorstep – it’s 1942 in Norway, and her Jewish family fears death and deportation at the hands of the Nazis.
▪ “Autumn,” by Ali Smith. An English girl gets to know a much older man through a school project, and he introduces her to life’s mysteries and joys. They reunite at his deathbed – a time of beginnings and endings for them both.
▪ “An Amish Harvest: Four Novellas,” by Beth Wiseman, Amy Clipston, Vannetta Chapman and Kathleen Fuller. Stories of love, loss, struggle and renewal in different Amish communities, each one set with the fall season as a backdrop.
Top 5 most requested books
▪ “What Happened,” by Hillary Rodham Clinton.
▪ “It,” by Stephen King.
▪ “Y Is for Yesterday,” by Sue Grafton.
▪ “Glass Houses: A Novel,” by Louise Penny.
▪ “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History,” by Katy Tur.
New arrivals
▪ “The Proving,” by Beverly Lewis. A woman living in England receives a Pennsylvania bed-and-breakfast inn as an inheritance, but with a big catch: She has to run it successfully for a year, and repair a number of broken relationships along the way.
▪ “The Daughters of Ireland,” by Santa Montefiore. When Castle Deverell in West Cork is lost in a fire, family members rally to bring their ancestral home back from the ashes. The rebuilding brings back bitter memories, creates new frustrations, and offers fleeting glimmers of hope.
▪ “Ranger Games,”by Ben Blum. How does a U.S. Army Ranger go from a straight-arrow, spotless career to willful involvement in a bank robbery? Some of the answers are revealed in this hard-to-believe-yet-true narrative.
Events
▪ Learn or Teach Crochet and Knitting: Do you want to learn or teach crochet or knitting? Or would you like to catch up on a craft project? Then this is the place for you. 10:30 a.m -noon Wednesday, Caruthers Branch Library. Details: 559-864-8766.
▪ An Evening of Folklorico Dancing and Storytelling: Performers from Ballet Folklorico y Marimba de Fresno demonstrate their dance stylings, with a little history and a lot of music thrown in the mix. Afterward, at a Story Jam, audience members will tell tales based on their lives and imaginations. 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sunnyside Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6594.
▪ Medicare Fraud Talk: A presentation offered by the Senior Medicare Patrol. Learn how to protect your Medicare benefits and recognize different cons and scams. 11 a.m.-12:30p.m. Saturday, Fig Garden Regional Library. Details: 559-600-4071.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
