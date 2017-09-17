Book chronicling 1948 Fresno County plane crash joins fabric of Hispanic Heritage Month

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

▪ “The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora,” by Pablo Cartaya. For younger readers: Scenes from the summer of a 13-year-old living in Miami, full of good food, first love, low-brow villainy and the poetry of Jose Marti.

▪ “All They Will Call You: The Telling of the Plane Wreck at Los Gatos Canyon,” by Tim Z. Hernandez. The full story of a 1948 air crash in western Fresno County – the 30 Mexican citizens being deported who died in the crash and the families who lived with the tragedy for years afterward.

“All They Will Call You” by Tim Z. Hernandez JUAN ESPARZA LOERA Vida en el Valle file

▪ “Tell Me How it Ends: An Essay in Forty Questions,” by Valeria Luiselli. When a surge of Central American children sought refuge in the United States, the author paused to record the hopes and fears that drove them to a life in a far different land.

Top 5 most requested books

▪ “Y Is for Yesterday,” by Sue Grafton.

▪ “The Store,” by James Patterson.

▪ “Glass Houses: A Novel,” by Louise Penny.

“Glass Houses” by Louise Penny MINOTAUR BOOKS

▪ “Seeing Red,” by Sandra Brown.

▪ “What Happened,” by Hillary Rodham Clinton.

New arrivals

▪ “In His Hands,” by Andrea Anders. Raised under the shadow of a domineering cult, Abby Merkley struggles to break loose from it when she finds the outside world far more kind and giving than she was ever led to believe.

▪ “Dark Legacy,” by Christine Feehan. Part of the author’s popular Carpathian series. Passion and repulsion collide in this tale of a seductive vampire who won’t let go, and the woman he loves, convinced she must leave yet unable to take the first step.

▪ “Star Wars: On the Front Lines,”by Daniel Wallace. A detailed inventory of the gear, goods and ground rules used to wage war throughout the “Star Wars” saga.

Events

▪ Mommy and Me Book Club: Hosted by the Mom’s Club of North Fresno, this group is for mothers and their young children to socialize and discuss books. Selections are available for adults and for children through age 5. The club meets every third Monday of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.

▪ Grown-Up Crafts – Suji Wire Art: Use colorful wire to create whimsical people, creatures, and ornaments. Register in advance at bit.ly/2gWVILW. 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sunnyside Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6594.

▪ Author Talk: Stephen H. Provost discusses his new book, “Highway 99: The History of California’s Main Street.” Books will be available for purchase and signing after the presentation. 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Fig Garden Regional Library. Details: 559-600-4071.