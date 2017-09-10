New arrivals include a tale about the wedding that’s about to implode

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
New arrivals
▪ “Deep Undercover: My Secret Life and Tangled Allegiances as a KGB Spy in America,” by Jack Barsky. The tale of how an East German named Albrecht Dittrich was recruited as an agent for the Soviet Union, came to America posing as a Canadian, and grew to love the country he was sworn to betray.
▪ “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” by Grant Ginder. An impending marriage brings together two sides of the same family: the wealthy, genteel and privileged, and the working-class, dysfunctional and frustrated. Will teeth stay clenched, or will the tensions underneath let themselves out with a bang?
▪ “The Alice Network: A Novel,” by Kate Quinn. Set amid both world wars, this thriller tells of a woman’s spy ring that has broken one agent and possibly caused another to disappear. As the narrative unfolds, the secrets of the Alice Network are peeled away, layer after layer.
Top 5 most requested books
▪ “Y Is for Yesterday,” by Sue Grafton.
▪ “Seeing Red,” by Sandra Brown.
▪ “The Store,” by James Patterson.
▪ “The Late Show,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye,” by David Lagercrantz.
Best sellers
▪ “Sulfur Springs,” by William Kent Kruger. A new novel in the Cork O’Connor mystery series. A strained phone message from Arizona takes detective O’Connor and his new bride to Arizona, where reality seems like a mirage – and it gets harder to trust everyone on the stark desert horizon.
▪ “The Store,” by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo. Jacob and Megan Brandeis are excited when they begin working at The Store – an incredible place where you can buy almost anything – but soon find out that what outwardly resembles Amazon is more like George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”
▪ “Why Buddhism Is True,” by Robert Wright. The author (who, surprisingly, is not a Buddhist) examines the Eastern way of looking inside the self to grasp the fears and anxieties that dwell within everyone, and using that knowledge to fill the spirit with mind-changing insightfulness.
Events
▪ Chill Lab: Take a break and make some relaxation crafts, from bath bombs to Zen gardens. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Clovis Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9531.
▪ Sugar Skulls and Salsa-Making: In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, learn about the sugar skull’s significance in Day of the Dead folklore with a hands-on demonstration from Arte Americas. Then, stick around afterward to learn salsa-making from the pros at Javier’s Restaurant. Space is limited, so call 559-600-6594 or come in person to register ahead of time. 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sunnyside Regional Library.
▪ S. Bryan Medina Poetry Reading: Fresno’s poet laureate, S. Bryan Medina, reads from his new book, “More Than Soil, Less Than Sand.” A book signing and sale will follow the reading. 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
