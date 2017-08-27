Remembering Princess Diana, 20 years later after her tragic death

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Princess Diana: 20 years later
Princess Diana died Aug. 31, 1997 from injuries suffered in a car crash in Paris. She was 36 and just a year removed from her divorce from Prince Charles. Twenty years later, her life and legacy remains an object of focus worldwide.
▪ “Who Was Princess Diana?” by Ellen Labrecque. An entire generation has come of age since the passing of the “people’s princess.” This biography acquaints younger readers with the life and times of the woman who captivated millions.
▪ “Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words,” by Andrew Morton. First published in 1992, this new, 25th anniversary edition of Diana’s first-person account features additional information and clears up many previously-unanswered questions.
▪ “Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life,” by Sally Bedell Smith. A long, detailed study of the current British king-in-waiting, with much on the woman he transformed into a princess, and their often-troubled families.
Top 5 most requested books
▪ “Y Is for Yesterday,” by Sue Grafton.
▪ “Any Dream Will Do: A Novel,” by Debbie Macomber.
▪ “The Late Show,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “The Lying Game,” by Ruth Ware.
▪ “The Store,” by James Patterson.
New arrivals
▪ “The Last Neanderthal: A Novel,” by Claire Cameron. In this double tale, two women separated by 40,000 years live lives that are incredibly alike, with both of them enduring social pressures, family problems and the weight of duty to others.
▪ “Beautiful Animals: A Novel,” by Lawrence Osborne. On the sunny Greek island of Hydra, a Syrian refugee washes ashore. The girls who find him hatch an unlikely and underhanded assistance plan that begins unraveling fast.
▪ “Ghost of the Innocent Man: A True Story of Trial and Redemption,” by Benjamin Rachlin. When Willie J. Grimes was sentenced to life in prison, he knew he was innocent – but it took 25 years and an expert team to keep fighting and prove him right.
Events
▪ Music and Magic: Magician Bryan Patrick performs in this event hosted by Sanger’s Friends of the Library. 6-7 p.m., Monday, Sanger Branch Library. Details: 559-875-2435.
▪ Fig Garden Teen Anime Night: Monthly program showcases different anime selections. For teens only. 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Fig Garden Regional Library. Details: 559-600-4071.
▪ Author Talk: Chef Jon Koobation will discuss his new release, “Cooking with Jon.” Copies will be available for purchase and signing following the event. 7-9 p.m.,Thursday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
