Librarians suggest end-of-summer reading to fit many tastes

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
End of summer sampler
▪ “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance,” by Angela Duckworth. If you believed that brains, luck or both are the keys to success, this book will readjust your thinking in dramatic ways – and has the stories and charts to prove its points.
▪ “Mrs. Fletcher: A Novel,” by Tom Perrotta. Mother and son swim the murky waters of the internet, college life, dating and today’s rapidly changing gender roles. Their efforts to stay afloat are, by turns, darkly tragic and unexpectedly hilarious.
▪ “The Duchess,” by Danielle Steel. Angélique Latham was born into nobility, only to be thrown out of it by a jealous family. She tries to regain her position by becoming a merchant in sin and secrets. Will it lead to a glorious rebirth or shattering fall?
Top 5 most requested books
▪ “The Late Show,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “The Glass Castle,” by Jeannette Walls.
▪ “Paradise Valley,” by C.J. Box.
▪ “Camino Island,” by John Grisham.
▪ “The Lying Game,” by Ruth Ware.
New arrivals
▪ “The Half-Drowned King,” by Linnea Hartsuyker. In ninth-century Norway, Ragnvald Eysteinsson and his sister, Svanhild, find themselves on opposite sides in the war for the country’s throne. Both will be hurt by the outcome; which one will be hurt the most?
▪ “Apollo 8: The Thrilling Story of the First Mission to the Moon,” by Jeffrey Kluger. The inside story of a space journey, assembled hastily and fraught with danger, that amazed even its most confident team members.
▪ “New People,” by Danzy Senna. Khalil and Maria, a mixed couple, are the toast of post-racial high society in contemporary Brooklyn. Yet underneath all the adoration, Maria is feeling temptation to shock her existing order.
Events
▪ Sanger Music and Magic – Boxcar Figaro: Join the Sanger Friends of the Library in welcoming this local folk-based band that plays standards and original music. 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sanger Branch Library. Details: 559-875-2435.
▪ Friends of the Library Big Book Sale: Bargains galore in books, CDs, DVDs and more at this annual event. Proceeds benefit the Fresno County Public Library and Friends of the Fresno County Public Library. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave. (corner of Clovis and Shaw avenues). Details: 559-600-7286.
▪ Lee Herrick and Friends – Local Poets Read: Fresno Poet Laureate Lee Herrick and others will read from their works. Recommended for adults. 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Fig Garden Regional Library. Details: 559-600-4071.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff.
