One of the enduring images of World War II: U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment of the Fifth Division raise the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Feb. 23, 1945. Strategically located only 660 miles from Tokyo, the Pacific island became the site of one of the bloodiest, most famous battles of World War II. The Fresno County Library marks the 75th anniversary of war in the Pacific highlighting books about the era. JOE ROSENTHAL Associated Press
Catch a history lesson with a book highlighting World War II in the Pacific

August 13, 2017 12:29 AM

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.

War in the Pacific: 75 years later

▪ “Women Heroes of World War II: The Pacific Theater,” by Kathryn J. Atwood. True stories of nurses, bureaucrats, journalists and spies with two common goals: Easing the suffering of war, and blazing a path to Allied victory.

“Women Heroes of World War II: The Pacific Theater” by Kathryn J. Atwood
▪ “MacArthur at War: World War II in the Pacific,” by Walter R. Borneman. A fresh study of the highly capable, famously vain general – at war not only with Japan, but with the U.S. Army and federal politicians, as well.

▪ “Dive! World War II Stories of Sailors and Submarines in the Pacific,” by Deborah Hopkinson. The David-and-Goliath, beneath-the-water struggle between the U.S. and Japan, and how it changed the entire course of war in a matter of months.

Top 5 most requested books

▪ “The Late Show,” by Michael Connelly.

▪ “Paradise Valley,” by C.J. Box.

“Paradise Valley: A Novel” by C.J. Box
▪ “House of Spies,” by Daniel Silva.

▪ “The Glass Castle,” by Jeannette Walls.

▪ “Camino Island,” by John Grisham.

New arrivals

▪ “The New Camp Cookbook: Gourmet Grub for Campers, Road Trippers, and Adventurers,” by Linda Ly. For those who want gourmet fare with minimum fuss – the specialties include Korean flank steak, fennel pizza and one-pan chicken fajita pasta.

▪ “Afterlife,” by Marcus Sakey. A pair of Chicago FBI agents die in the line of fire and are reunited on the other side – only to find themselves confronting an apocalypse head-on.

“Afterlife” by Marcuws Sakey
▪ “No One Is Coming to Save Us: A Novel,” by Stephanie Powell Watts. When JJ Ferguson returns to his Pinewood, North Carolina, hometown and pursues the dreams he’s held for a lifetime, each one collides with stark realities and fierce denials.

Events

▪ Learn or Teach Crochet and Knitting: Do you want to learn or teach crochet or knitting? Or catch up on a craft project? Then this is the place for you. 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Caruthers Branch Library. Details: 559-864-8766.

▪ Movie Lovers’ Night: Full-feature, free-of-charge film. Due to the film’s content and for the audience’s comfort, no children, please. 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Fig Garden Regional Library. Details: 559-600-4071.

▪ Clovis Book Club: Thought-provoking discussions on today’s popular literature.6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Clovis Regional Library. Details: 559-323-0347.

This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.

