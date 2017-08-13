Catch a history lesson with a book highlighting World War II in the Pacific

One of the enduring images of World War II: U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment of the Fifth Division raise the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Feb. 23, 1945. Strategically located only 660 miles from Tokyo, the Pacific island became the site of one of the bloodiest, most famous battles of World War II. The Fresno County Library marks the 75th anniversary of war in the Pacific highlighting books about the era. JOE ROSENTHAL Associated Press