Current best-sellers include ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Gentleman in Moscow’

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Current best-sellers
▪ “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann. A little-known, fascinating story: When a string of vicious crimes hit the Osage reservation in the 1920s, it was up to the federal government and a young official named J. Edgar Hoover to set the situation straight.
▪ “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles. The end of the Russian Revolution finds Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov living under house arrest in an elegant hotel. As he joins in the struggles, dramas, and laughter inside, an entire new world unfolds for him.
▪ “Use of Force: A Thriller,” by Brad Thor. When the CIA is worried that a major terrorist attack is imminent, it hires Navy SEAL Scot Harvath to break rules – and bodies – before the death toll gets out of hand.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Late Show,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “House of Spies,” by Daniel Silva.
▪ “Paradise Valley,” by C.J. Box.
▪ “Camino Island,” by John Grisham.
▪ “The Lying Game,” by Ruth Ware.
New arrivals
▪ “Beach Lawyer: A Novel,” by Avery Duff. Robert Worth gets fired from a prestigious law firm after he goes to bat for a co-worker, and stands to have his career ruined as a result. He soon finds that getting his job and honor back might be too tall of an order.
▪ “The New Human Rights Movement: Reinventing the Economy to End Oppression,” by Peter Joseph. The author offers a blueprint for a world with abundant resources for all and continuing sustainability for everyone who has to live within it.
▪ “The Life She Was Given,” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. To escape the parental prison of an attic room, young Lilly Blackwood runs off to join the circus. However, as much as she hates her home, its dark secrets eventually draw her back so she can come to terms with it.
Events
▪ Beaded Earring Craft: Learn how to create your own ornamental masterpieces. The event is free, but supply donations will be accepted. 2-4 p.m., Monday, Bear Mountain Branch Library. Details: 559-332-2528.
▪ Author Talk: Garner Odell discusses his book, “Sir David,” the gripping account of a Welsh knight who also was the author’s ancestor. 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Caruthers Branch Library. Details: 559-864-8766.
▪ Friends of the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library Book Sale: Come to shop for great books, CDs, DVDs, tapes, and more. Funds raised will be used to support the Regional Library. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.,Friday-Saturday, Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9240.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org or call 559-600-6227 for details.
Comments