Books that might inspire your next vacation trip, near or far

here The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Vacation destinations
Summer is vacation time – here are some books that might inspire your trip.
▪ “Back Roads California,” by Christopher P. Baker. A guide that offers 25 themed drives through the Golden State, showing where you can find many hidden treasures in food, drink, landscapes and seascapes.
▪ “Coastal Trails of Northern California: Including Best Dog-Friendly Beaches,” by Linda B. Mullally. Here’s the lowdown on coastal points west and northwest of Fresno, telling you what to expect (and appreciate) while walking the byways and shores.
▪ “National Geographic Guide to National Parks of the United States,” by the National Geographic Society. Full information about visitor centers, ideal travel times, lodgings, sights to see and much more, designed to make your traveling easier.
Top 5 most requested books
▪ “The Late Show,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “Murder Games,” by James Patterson.
▪ “Camino Island,” by John Grisham.
▪ “House of Spies,” by Daniel Silva.
▪ “Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the Storming of the Presidency,” by Joshua Green.
New arrivals
▪ “Blame,” by Jeff Abbott. After Jane Norton injures herself in a car accident that kills her friend, a note she wrote earlier is discovered, saying the crash was intentional. Yet she has trouble believing she wrote it. What really happened?
▪ “A Fine Gentleman: A Regency Romance,” by Sarah M. Eden. In the early 19th century, a London barrister and a Spanish woman cross paths (and egos), beginning a slow dance where they slowly reveal their true selves to each other.
▪ “The Flight: Charles Lindbergh’s Daring and Immortal 1927 Transatlantic Crossing,” by Dan Hampton. A gripping retelling of the first New York-to-Paris flight, an event that captivated the whole world and made its pilot America’s greatest overnight hero.
Events
▪ Afternoon Movie: Call to find out what family-friendly film will be shown. Come in, grab some free popcorn, and pick a good seat! 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Sunnyside Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6594.
▪ Author Talk: Author Steven Hammond will discuss his book, “Rise of the Penguins,” and talk about his experiences as a writer and artist. 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Fowler Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9281.
▪ Keep Calm and Color With Us – Coloring for Adults: Coloring offers stress relief and relaxation. Coloring pages and pencils provided by the library, or bring your own. 3-4:30 p.m.,Saturday, Auberry Branch Library. Details: 559-855-8523.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org or call 559-600-6227 for details.
