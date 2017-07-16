Who doesn’t like a good read while relaxing on the beach? A few suggestions...

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 most requested books
▪ “Camino Island,” by John Grisham.
▪ “The Identicals: A Novel,” by Elin Hilderbrand.
▪ “The Silent Corner: A Novel of Suspense,” by Dean R. Koontz.
▪ “Dangerous Minds: A Knight and Moon Novel,” by Janet Evanovich.
▪ “Kiss Carlo,” by Adriana Trigiani.
New arrivals
▪ “The Camp Dutch Oven Cookbook: Easy 5-Ingredient Recipes to Eat Well in the Great Outdoors,” by Robin Donovan. Learn how to pull tasty breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks out of this practical utensil, while stuck in the middle of nowhere!
▪ “Sin of a Woman,” by Kimberla Lawson Roby. The New Vision Christian Center is wildly successful and raking in tons of money, but the ugly rivalry between the two women at its center—a pastor and her major investor—threatens to pull it all apart.
▪ “The Templars’ Last Secret: A Bruno, Chief of Police Novel,” by Martin Walker. Sleuth Benoît “Bruno” Courrèges, the police chief of St. Denis, France, is once again whisked into a murder mystery that mixes Israelis, nuns, terrorists and the locals into a simmering stewpot of intrigue.
Beach Reading
▪ “Siracusa,” by Delia Ephron. When two American couples decide to share a vacation under the Sicilian sun, dark secrets and past shadows soon threaten the laid-back atmosphere, and a lark becomes a slow-burning tragedy.
▪ “The Nix: A Novel,” by Nathan Hill. A scatterbrained assault on a presidential candidate brings estranged mother and son together, in a novel that combines the radical 60s, the Trump era, and everything in-between.
▪ “The Admissions,” by Meg Mitchell Moore. The Hawthorne family of Marin County is living the well-heeled, gracious life – all destined to be shattered if their oldest daughter loses her bid to attend Harvard.
Events
▪ Friends of Auberry Library Summer Book Sale: Great prices! All books, CDs & DVDs, two for $1. 2-7 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, at the Friends office in Oakview Terrace, next to the Library branch. Details: 559-855-8523.
▪ Author Talk: Hear Gayle Davis Taylor discuss her book about real-life tragedy and how to cope with it: “Grief Sucks...But Love Bears All Things.” 2-3 p.m., Saturday, at the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
Comments