It’s Henry David Thoreau’s birthday – let’s have a book celebration

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 most requested books
▪ “Camino Island,” by John Grisham.
▪ “The Late Show,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “Into the Water,” by Paula Hawkins.
▪ “Come Sundown,” by Nora Roberts.
▪ “The Identicals: A Novel,” by Elin Hilderbrand.
New arrivals
▪ “The Little French Bistro: A Novel,” by Nina George. After Marianne Messman tried to throw her life away, she went to a quaint French town and found reasons to keep it. But will her nagging past keep her from enjoying a beautiful future?
▪ “Clean My Space: The Secret to Cleaning Better, Faster – and Loving Your Home Every Day,” by Melissa Maker. If you’ve wanted to know how to clean quickly, efficiently and without toxic chemicals, you’ll find the ground rules (and more) in this book.
▪ “Endgame: A Nameless Detective Novel,” by Bill Pronzini. The famous unidentified sleuth is back again, trying to find out if an accidental death was actually foul play, and how someone who never left her house ended up missing.
200 years of Henry David Thoreau
American author Henry David Thoreau was born July 12, 1817. Celebrate the life of the man who made Walden Pond famous with these books:
▪ “Being Henry David,” by Cal Armistead. A teenager awakens in New York’s Pennsylvania Station with amnesia, and a copy of “Walden” in his hand is the only clue to his identity. After naming himself Henry David, he begins a journey back to reality.
▪ “Expect Great Things: The Life and Search of Henry David Thoreau,” by Kevin T. Dann. A new biography that portrays its subject as fascinated with more than nature itself, whose wide-ranging intellect was also concerned with the mythical and mystical.
▪ “The Adventures of Henry Thoreau: A Young Man’s Unlikely Path to Walden Pond,” by Michael Sims. A portrait of the author’s formative years, at Harvard, among his fellow New England intellectuals and, finally, at the banks of Walden Pond.
Events
▪ Cat’s Birds of Prey: Join local falconer Cat Krosschell’s interactive birds of prey presentation, and get up close with her live birds. A program for all ages. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Pinedale Branch Library. Details: 559-439-0486 and 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Firebaugh Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9274.
▪ Erroneous Family Trees: Ever wondered if all the names in your genealogy are correct? Hear David Davenport discuss how such errors happen, and what you can do to decide if “proof” can be believed. 6:45-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6230.
▪ Crime Scenes and More – All About Forensic Science: Jeff Gentry from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office will show how “CSI” works in real life. Program is for all ages. 2-3 p.m., Saturday, Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
