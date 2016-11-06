Honor armed forces at the library

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
All Fresno County Public Libraries will be closed Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Whistler: A Novel,” by John Grisham.
▪ “The Wrong Side of Goodbye: A Novel,” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “Escape Clause,” by John Sandford.
▪ “The Sellout,” by Paul Beatty.
▪ “Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Graveyard Apartment: A Novel,” by Mariko Koike. A family moves into an apartment located in the middle of a Japanese cemetery. What seems like a bad idea turns into something beyond a worst nightmare!
▪ “The Blind Astronomer’s Daughter: A Novel,” by John Pipkin. Science, romance and rebellion come together in this complex tale, set against the rich backdrop of 18th-century Ireland and London.
▪ “Scratch: Home Cooking for Everyone Made Simple, Fun, and Totally Delicious,” by Maria Rodale, with Melanie Hansche. Buttered eggs, Greek salad, slow and crispy mac and cheese, and many other mouth-watering recipes served up by a master of organic and healthy cuisine.
Honoring Our Armed Forces
▪ “The Unsubstantial Air: American Fliers in the First World War,” by Samuel Hynes. Drawn from eyewitness accounts and official documents, here is the story of the first major American war that involved aviation, and the struggles involved in making new technologies and strategies work on the battlefield.
▪ “American Wife: Love, War, Faith, and Renewal,” by Taya Kyle, with Jim DeFelice. The wife of “American Sniper” Chris Kyle tells her side of his unforgettable story, and shows how military families live under fear and cope with unspeakable loss.
Events
▪ Family Bingo Night: Fun! Prizes! Bingo! All ages welcome. 7-8 p.m., Monday at the Sunnyside Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6594.
▪ Local Author Book Reading: Tonia Carrier will read her new children’s book, “Quit Picking on Sammy.” 3:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesday at the Easton Branch Library. Details: 559-237-3929.
▪ Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange: Bring one, take one! Bring two, take two! 6-7 p.m., Thursday at the Fowler Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9281.
▪ Every Woman Counts: Come meet with a representative from California Health Collaborative and learn about screenings to detect breast and cervical cancer. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday at the Firebaugh Branch Library (details, 559-600-9274), and also at the Gillis Branch Library, same day and time (details, 559-225-0140).
