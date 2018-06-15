Dads, our jobs is to guide, teach, and get out of the way

Fathers want their children to be wiser than themselves. The test of fathering is what’s left behind. We succeed when our children exceed us.
Fathers teach and encourage. Then we step aside. If we do our job right, we end up standing on the curb, waving good-bye.
Fatherhood is the swell of pride at your child’s first steps. It’s the smile as he rides off on his two-wheeler. It’s the fist pump when she scores a goal.
It’s the stern warning as you loan the car keys. It’s the lump in the throat on graduation day. It’s the tears we swallow as they head off to college and build lives of their own.
Mothers share in all of this. But a mother’s love is different from a father’s pride. Aristotle once suggested that mothers love their children more than fathers do. A mother’s love is based upon the “labor of birth.” We value things in accord with the labor we put into them. Moms do all of the work of gestating, birthing and nursing. A mother’s body is devoted to her children. Her love is organic.
Fathers stand in the background, the supporting cast to a biological miracle. And we are eventually replaced by surrogate fathers. Teachers and coaches are father figures. So too are uncles, grandfathers, and older brothers.
In this broad sense, a father is someone who inspires and admonishes, instructs and encourages. A father provides a source of stability and a foundation in ethics. And he is man enough to get out of the way when the time comes.
Bad fathers do not understand this. They are selfish. They view their children as property, subject to their own desires. Some abusive fathers want blind obedience. The worst fathers are cruel and sadistic.
Mythology is full of evil fathers who destroy, consume, and brutally punish their children. Bad fathers want power. They fear the next generation. They do not want their children to exceed them.
Good fathers do not raise submissive children. Obedience is not an end in itself. Good fathers discipline their children only enough to help them build the habits that will allow them to flourish.
Our children are persons, not property. They do not belong to us. They are not our clones. We should value their individuality and empower them to become themselves. We should want them to spread their wings and soar beyond us.
The relation between father and child is not reciprocal. Aristotle explained that parents love their children as a “second self.” When your child hurts, you hurt. When she is happy, so are you. But children do not experience the same sort of empathetic identification with their parents.
I do not experience my father’s success with the same sense of pride with which I experience my children’s success. Fathers send their children to tomorrow. We know that time and hope flow toward the future.
A child’s proper relation to his father is one of gratitude and admiration. I respect his dignity and virtue. I am indebted to him. I am thankful for the model he provided. He made me who I am. But his investment is meant to be paid forward. The arrow of fatherhood only points in one direction.
My father’s story is the prologue of my life. My sons are the next chapter. Their story will continue long after my father and I are forgotten.
Narcissistic fathers try to prevent this. They insist that their children remain fixed in amber. But the flow of time is irreversible. A father does best when he prepares his children for a future without him.
Fatherhood thus ends in wistfulness. We complete our journey by stepping aside and allowing our children to live their own lives. The high points of fatherhood are bittersweet. They are often moments of leave-taking.
But here is a secret: Fathering, in the broadest sense, is a cure for the fear of death.
If we have been successful as fathers — coaches, teachers and the like — the future will be better for our existence. If we are lucky, future generations will look back with gratitude and the moral nest egg will be passed on to grandchildren we will never meet.
