Randa Jarrar's tweets and the resulting free-speech debate are what freedom sounds like

Thomas Paine said “the mind once enlightened, cannot again go dark.”

The precondition of enlightenment is liberty. Enlightenment only dawns when we are free to argue. Democracy allows us to vote. But freedom allows us to think.

And yet, in every generation, censors want to repress free thought. Indeed, Paine — one of the great defenders of liberty in the American tradition — was threatened with censorship and worse.

So recent events are not so surprising. Last week, people called for a Fresno State professor to be fired for what she said on Twitter. This week Christian groups warn that a proposed California law (AB 2943) will censor Christian teaching about homosexuality. And so it goes.

The details in these cases are complicated. But the bedrock principle is liberty. Conservatives have a right to speak, as do progressives. The solution for bad speech is better speech. The cure for weak arguments is stronger ones. If you disagree with what someone says, say something more persuasive. The fact that we continue to talk about all of this is a wonderful sign of a vibrant public sphere. Discord and dissent are democratic. This raucous cacophony is what freedom sounds like. In other parts of the world, there is silence.

In China, the Internet is censored and the Bible cannot be sold online. In many countries, dissenters are jailed or disappear. Those with public platforms — lawyers, professors and journalists — are often most at risk. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that since 1992, nearly 1,300 journalists have been killed.





But here, we have planted the Liberty Tree, as Paine once described it. The root of this tree is the First Amendment, which gives us religious liberty, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right to assemble, and the right to petition the government.



